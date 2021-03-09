LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas announced multiple changes to food distribution sites around the valley.
With Clark County School District students returning to the classroom in the coming weeks, Three Square announced the following changes of food distribution sites on school campuses:
Cannon Junior High School distribution will take place at 8 a.m. on Friday, March 12 and Friday, March 19 only. Distributions will cease at this location after March 19.
ENDING MARCH 18:
- Lowman Elementary School/Manch Elementary School
- Wynn Elementary School
- Eisenburg Elementary School
Final distributions at this site will be 8 a.m. on March 17.
ENDING MARCH 20:
- Bonanza High School
- Silvestri Junior High
- Johnston Middle School
- Cannon Junior High School
The final distributions at each of these sites will be 8 a.m. March 19.
ENDING MARCH 21:
- Reedom Elementary
- Cambeiro Elementary
The final distributions at these sites will be 9 a.m. on March 20.
CHANGES ON MARCH 27:
Starting March 27, the following locations will hold food distribution on Saturdays at 9 a.m.:
- Western High School. Last weekday distribution for this site is March 16.
- Sunrise Mountain High School. Last weekday distribution for this site is March 18.
- Sierra Vista High School.
OTHER SITES
Four other sites with Three Square will see changes including Texas Station, which was previously being used as a COVID-19 testing site.
- Texas Station will host food distributions at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 23.
- Fiesta Henderson will host food distributions at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting March 23.
- Walmart at 201 N. Nellis Boulevard will host food distributions at 8 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays starting March 24.
- Eastside Cannery will host food distributions at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, in addition to distributions at 9 a.m. on Fridays in March.
All sites will remain open while supplies last. Additional information about food distribution sites can be found at threesquare.org/help.
