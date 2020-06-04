LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three men were arrested on Wednesday and charged today for conspiring to and setting fire to a police patrol car after a protest for George Floyd in downtown Las Vegas.
Las Vegas residents Tyree Walker (23), Devarian Haynes (23), and Ricardo Densmore (24) each were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit arson and one count of arson, announced the U.S. Attorney for Nevada on Thursday. The defendants are scheduled to make their initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brenda Weksler on June 5, 2020.
The federal criminal complaint alleges that Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol car on fire at South Ninth Street and East Carson Avenue shortly after midnight on May 31.
Investigators found a social media video filmed by Densmore, allegedly showing Haynes reaching inside a broken or open window and pouring what appears to be gasoline inside and Walker starting the fire.
Walker, Haynes, and Densmore each face five to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
