LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Thousands of people are preparing to go back to work on the Las Vegas Strip June 4.
“We have to take quite a few online classes in regards to COVID-19 and safety and then we’ll have to do some in-person training,” Kanie Kastroll said.
Kastroll works as a table games dealer at Wynn Las Vegas. She is also a member of the United Auto Workers union.
“I was very impressed with the Wynn’s coronavirus testing,” she said.
Wynn Las Vegas was one of the first Strip properties to offer, then mandate, COVID-19 testing for employees. Kastroll hopes they will add antibody testing to that.
In its reopening plan, Wynn laid out extra steps employees will have to take daily, including temperature checks and wearing PPE.
Kastroll said that will include company-issued masks, personal hand sanitizer and sanitizing stations set up around the property.
“People want to work, people want to provide for their families,” she said. “There’s just trepidation there. That’s why we want to make sure, not some of the measures are implemented, but all of them.”
Kastroll hopes more PPE like face shields and gloves will also be provided for employees.
On Tuesday, Nevada’s Gaming Control Board issued its recommendations. Casino workers should be required to wear masks. It should be encouraged for guests.
“We will be protecting our guests, it would be nice for our guests to protect us as well,” Kastroll added. “As well as we’ve been doing in Nevada with social distancing and staying home, we’re going to be in front of people from around the world again and we might get it from our guests.”
Kastroll hopes Wynn will take the lead to make it even more safe for dealers, including her to return.
“I feel like the Wynn has been doing a good job of being a trendsetter in the safety zone,” she said. “But there’s a couple of things that are missing, primarily that guests should have to wear masks, not just be encouraged. I would love for Wynn Las Vegas to be the leader and the trendsetter in non-smoking for the Strip and entire state of Nevada.”
Kastroll is concerned exhaling smoke is just as effective as coughing in and spreading the virus through the air.
