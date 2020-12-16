"If you're gonna take away my trade, at least help me pay my bills,” said Philip Clough, a tradeshow professional and union member with Teamster Local 631. He says his family's been in Nevada for three generations, but with the recent implosion of his career, he says he's considered leaving.
"This city is dying,” said Clough.
The recent pandemic-related collapse of Las Vegas’ convention industry has left thousands of union members like him without work.
Clough says he hates having to rely on government assistance, adding that he would rather work.
"How dare they, how dare they take away our jobs, make us rely on someone to give us some money,” said Clough.
Like so many others this month, Clough’s unemployment benefits are expiring this week.
"It’s getting ready to end,” said Clough. “It’s like a kick in the face."
These expirations are likely to create major impacts. Dec. 5 DETR data shows that nearly 100,000 Nevadans are receiving PEUC payments, while nearly 80,000 are receiving PUA payments.
Both of these provisions expire the day after Christmas.
Gov. Steve Sisolak has been vocal about the need for more federal funding.
"If you don't have a job, if you can't provide for your family, if this state has no safety net to help, people will not be healthy,” warned Sisolak in a recent press conference, wherein he pleaded for more federal funding.
But Clough said he just wants his job back.
"We don't want to be, ‘Give me some money,’ ya know? None of us do.”
But while government assistance remains the only safety net for so many amid an ongoing pandemic, congressional leaders are closing in on a long-awaited coronavirus relief bill that could include a second round of stimulus checks to millions of Americans, and it's also expected to include an extension of increased federal unemployment insurance.
Lawmakers must pass on a spending plan by Friday in order to avoid a government shutdown.
For anyone struggling to find work, here are some local companies hiring:
- Bureau of Land Management is now accepting applications for more than 50 wildland firefighting positions for 2021. The links to the job announcements can be found on the Nevada Fire Info site at www.nevadafireinfo.org/all-us-citizens. Information on the hiring process and wildland firefighting can be found at www.firejobs.doi.gov.
- Goettl Air Conditioning is seeking to hire 20 additional call center representatives, “who are looking for a long-term career with opportunities to grow.” Team members receive benefits such as health, vision, dental and 401K as well as continual job training. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit and apply on Goettl’s careers website.
- Hash House A Go Go will be hosting a job fair for 80-100 restaurant positions to work at the new location in Summerlin, set to open in January 2021. Available positions include: Servers, Bartenders, Managers, Hosts, Bussers, Line Cooks, Prep Cooks and Dishwashers. Prior experience in high volume restaurants required. Applications must be completed online at https://www.hashhouseagogo.com/news/join-the-hash-house-summerlin-team/ prior to your interview.
