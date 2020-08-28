LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thousands of MGM Resorts employees will lose their jobs effective Monday, according to a letter sent by CEO Bill Hornbuckle.
The layoffs come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down many casinos, including MGM Resorts properties. In Las Vegas, MGM was allowed to reopen resorts on June 4, but some properties like Park MGM have yet to open their doors.
It's unclear how many of the layoffs are for Las Vegas-area employees.
"For the protection of workers, federal law requires companies to provide a date of separation for furloughed employees who are not recalled within six months," the letter reads. "Regrettably, August 31, marks the date of separation for thousands of MGM Resorts employees whom we have not yet been able to bring back."
Hornbuckle said that MGM Resorts has been able to bring back "tens of thousands" of employees as some casinos reopened its doors.
MGM Resorts had previously announced that most entertainment employees would be laid off due the cancellation of many live events, which currently aren't allowed to have an audience in attendance.
Hornbuckle said MGM Resorts would extend healthcare benefits through Sept. 30 and that those who were laid off would remain on the recall list.
FULL LETTER FROM BILL HORNBUCKLE:
(1) comment
WOW... SISOLAK really did a great job in bringing back jobs for the people. Remember this when its time to vote him out. Thank you SISOLAK for making life horrible for my friends and family.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.