LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Before the pandemic, Chef Rudy Janeo Jr. had 16 employees working for him at Il Chianti Italian restaurant in Henderson.
"Now I have only eight," Janeo said. "I had to cut in half because I can't afford to pay them. So it's hard for me."
Janeo said he was working three months by himself cooking and washing dishes.
"I said we're not closing it. Because this neighborhood needed us."
He has applied for a grant being offered by the city of Henderson.
"We have a lot of bills to pay. The rent, the lease here, the food, and electricity," Janeo said. "So if they give us $5,000, $10,000 it would be a big help to us."
Henderson is distributing $10,000 grants to 100 eligible restaurants on a first-come, first served basis. Janeo said he's hopeful he'll get the help, and is determined to be successful even if he doesn't.
"We do curbside, I was thinking of delivering food. You still have to survive. You have no choice," Janeo said.
To apply, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.