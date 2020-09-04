UPDATE: A person who was on campus at Bishop Gorman High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The school says that it learned on Friday of the positive test, marking the third reported positive case at the high school since it reopened with in-person instruction on August 17.
"Based on the circumstances of the event, it is likely that this positive case originated off campus. There are no known connections to previous cases," said a letter from the president and school principal.
The letter also said that the school contacted the Southern Nevada Health District about the positive case and notified faculty, staff and families of affected students. It emphasized that the SNHD recommends that only affected students (those with potential exposure) enter into distance learning while quarantining.
Representatives for the school declined to say how many affected students have been directed to quarantine.
ORIGINAL STORY (AUG. 24): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A person who was on campus at Bishop Gorman High School recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The information was released in an emailed letter from President John Kilduff and Principal Kevin Kiefer on Monday.
"Based on the circumstances of the event, there is no evidence that the positive case originated at Bishop Gorman, and there is no known correlation to the positive case reported last week," the letter said.
The news comes after one person at the high school tested positive on Friday after it had started in-person instruction on August 17.
The school said it has been in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District and notified families of "affected" students who were on campus on Friday, August 21, as well as faculty and staff. It also said it has begun disinfecting surfaces in the school.
The school said that the health district recommended that only affected students transition to distance learning for 14 days starting on Tuesday.
(1) comment
So? You can run and you can hide from the Chinese virus, but it will eventually find you. As a child, you have almost zero chance of it affecting you in a serious way.
