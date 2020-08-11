LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cost of third-party delivery apps is putting an added strain on Las Vegas restaurants during the pandemic.
"I think that's the way the world is going now - where everything is at your fingertips," said Daniel Fong.
Fong, the general manager of family-owned Island Sushi and Grill in Henderson said pre-pandemic, about 20% of their orders were takeout and delivery. Now, he said it's more than half. His restaurant uses Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub.
"We had a system in place, but it was just a matter of fine tuning it and making sure that we are doing things the right way,” he said.
But it hasn't been easy. With limited dining service, they had to let some of their staff go and then there's the money they lose every time someone orders through an app.
"The majority of the delivery companies take around a 20% or 30% commission or fees,” he said. "It is a lot. And with a small mom and pop shop like ours, or any other local business, 30% can make or break you. Luckily, most of the services offer a customer pickup option where it doesn't take as much commission, only about 10% as opposed to 20 or 30."
Fong said there is a way to ensure all your money goes to your local restaurant of choice and that's either dining in or calling their line directly for takeout.
"Grubhub, Postmates, Uber Eats ... they need to pay their drivers. We're not saying that. We want to make sure those drivers are working and being paid well and all that good jazz to keep the economy strong,” he said.
"We understand that part, but as far as being able to make money and stay open, the pickups and phone orders are going to be a better option."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.