LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many Nevadans may be flying this holiday season, possibly for the first time since the pandemic started.
Airport officials are reminding travelers that masks are required at all time for passengers and staff at McCarran International Airport. Remember to maintain social distancing while at the airport; always be aware of how close you are to others.
Finally, they say give yourself plenty of time. McCarran spokesman Joe Rajchel suggests coming at least two hours before the flight time.
"If they're taking the shuttle, it's important for them to know while the shuttle will run regularly, we've had to reduce the capacity in the shuttle to adhere to social distancing," Rajchel said.
Rajchel said if you travelers have a ticket, they should avoid going inside the airport as a way to keep the number of people inside the building down.
