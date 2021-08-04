LAS VEGAS (FOX5)—A Commissioner in Nye County spoke vocally about the Governor’s latest directive to require masks indoors and expressed giving control back to local governments.
On August 3, during Tuesday night’s meeting, Commissioner Leo Blundo attended the meeting maskless along with members of the public.
During an interview with FOX5, he said the importance of hearing the public and how they feel they should protect their health.
“Let us manage our health needs the best way we can, but allow individuals to manage their health needs,” Blundo said.
He went on to mention the 5-0 vote commissioners made in April regarding opening up Nye County to 100% capacity, and doing away with the mask mandate.
“We voted to stand against the mandates, and I’m not enforcing mandates on anyone in this county,” Blundo said.
He said if someone wants to wear a mask, let that be their decision, but he wants local governments to exercise that control.
“The Governor gave us local control, and then he yanked it back. He said if you’re vaccinated you don’t have to wear a mask- and then he yanked it back,” Blundo said.
He brought up a lack of communication from the state.
“I really wish it worked like this where we had a phone call or had an email, but there is no communication from the Governor’s office as a matter of fact there’s a void- things are just happening and mandates are getting pushed out and lets face it- this entire state operates a little bit different. They have Nye County out here in the rurals, and we have Clark County and Washoe County. We have some epicenters however when you come out to the rurals, it’s a completely different animal and we just really know how to handle our people just a little bit better and even if we had opportunity to give input it’s just not being heard here by the Governor,” Blundo said.
He plans to propose a resolution to end the state emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.