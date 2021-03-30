LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Davis Funeral Home brought in therapy dogs to help de-stress the employees who have been burdened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“2021 was starting off pretty tough, so we wanted some way to kind of give them a chance to take a breath and have something normal," said Billy Vallie, director of the funeral home.
The funeral home at 6200 S. Eastern Avenue, like many others, saw a rise in demand during the pandemic.
“We are the last responders. We are the kind of the forgotten group that we're here to serve families at the worst time of their life,” Vallie said. “We also have to take on a lot of emotion. You have to be able to deal with all of the emotions that are coming in: anger, sadness, not knowing what to do.”
Vallie called in Michael's Angle Paws and its pack of therapy dogs to help the staff decompress during the difficult time.
The dogs now make a weekly visit to the office to walk the halls and go desk-to-desk, helping distract, even for just a few moments, from the often grim work at hand.
“The office knows that the dogs will be here that morning, so they all have to be ready for the dogs. ... It gives everybody a chance to have that deep breath to holding a dog, it's just that calming effect on everybody,” said Vallie.
“Their attention goes directly to the animal, and they begin to feel what that animal may be thinking or feeling, or how that animal calms them down. I think it's an invaluable tool,” said Jim Hudson, the director of development and outreach for Michael's Angle Paws.
The room lit up with excitement when the dogs entered during our visit. Almost the entire room took a break just to pet and enjoy the company of the pups.
“When the dogs come in, everybody runs up to see the dogs and to hold the dogs, and when we have a few that like to come and they can do little dances and everybody has to see the dog that does the dance, and everybody has to pet one and play with one. It's just a great thing,” said Vallie.
That’s just the reaction that the dogs are looking for.
“They immediately change the attention of whatever that person may be feeling or thinking or whatever, and that person begins to feel better if that person begins to put all the attention into the dog," Hudson said.
It looks like the employees will not be the only ones at the funeral home getting a little comfort from the dogs in the future.
With the success of the program, the funeral home is now looking to get a full-time therapy dog to assist with its clients and help them through their rough time.
