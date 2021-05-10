LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Strat hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip will return to 100% capacity on its casino floor, effective immediately.
The parent company Golden Entertainment announced on Monday that the hotel-casino met all requirements set by the Nevada Gaming Control Board. The Strat is joining Las Vegas Strip properties Wynn, Encore and the Cosmopolitan which already have been operating at 100% capacity on gaming floors after gaining approval from the state control board.
“We will continue to support additional measures, including mask mandates, to provide a safe and healthy environment for team members and guests,” said Vice President and General Manager Stephen Thayer.
