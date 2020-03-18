LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The+Source Dispensary says it will remain open for business for both medical and recreational customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.
According to a news release, The+Source says its two locations will continue to operate normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
In addition, The+Source says it is also offering free delivery of $65 or more for customers who live within 10 miles of its Las Vegas location.
The company says it has "dedicated countless hours and staff to being as vigilant as possible regarding precautionary safety."
Among other precautions, The+Source says it will no longer be able to take part in smelling flower before purchasing, as the flower displays are no longer available to prevent the spread of germs.
The company also said it will be moving its monthly Higher Education classes to online streaming until further notice.
