LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Smith Center for Performing Arts alerted the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation last week that they will lay off 163 employees in the new year.
The letter, dated October 30, said the layoffs will be effective on January 1.
"The furloughs were intended to be temporary; however, with the prolonged closures and restrictions, and the move from a phased reopening to the long-term mitigation strategy by the State, the Smith Center is now unable to ascertain if and when it will reopen," the letter reads. "These sudden and unexpected circumstances and the dramatic economic downturn suffered by Las Vegas and the entertainment industry are conditions outside of the Smith Center’s control. The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented natural disaster, the full effects of which remain to be determined."
Smith Center WARN letter by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.