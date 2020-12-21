LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Mirage will undergo temporary mid-week closures in 2021 due to a decrease in visitation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an MGM International spokesperson.
Beginning Jan. 4, 2021, operating hours will be reduced and close Monday through Wednesday weekly.
"With weekday business levels remaining low due to COVID-19 and the restrictions on group gatherings, we have made the decision to temporarily close The Mirage Monday - Wednesday," a spokesperson said. "This closure will include the casino, hotel and restaurants, in addition to all other amenities."
According to the company, closures are not expected to extend beyond February.
"We will continue evaluating how long The Mirage’s mid-week hotel closure will remain in effect," according to a statement.
