LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Tiki will close for "the next few days" due to possible COVID-19 exposure at the popular bar.
In a statement on June 29, a representative said management became aware of "possible exposure to a person who later tested positive took place over the weekend at the venue."
The Golden Tiki will close temporarily for a deep cleaning and to have all staff tested and cleared.
"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers and staff," said co-owner/creator Branden Powers in a media statement. "So we want to be absolutely certain that everything is all clear."
The bar urged visitors to watch their social media channels for updates.
