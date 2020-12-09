LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Most of us have always respected doctors, but now many people are seeing doctors as heroes and more are trying to be them.
Touro University Nevada's CEO Shelly Berkley says they're seeing a 13 percent increase in medical school applicants this year, compared to last year.
"We have about 400 more applications this year than we did last year prior to the pandemic," said Berkley.
The cultural phenomenon among aspiring medical students coincides with a national trend: medical school admissions offices across the U.S. are calling it the "Fauci Effect." This -- of course, is named after Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's most respected infectious disease doctor.
"All the physicians are doing such amazing work on the frontlines of medicine right now, it's just been so inspiring," said Fawzia Rab, a first-year medical student at Touro.
UNLV School of Medicine is also seeing a 13 percent increase from last year, according to a university spokesperson. This is a record high for them.
"They want to be doctors, they want to be nurses," said Berkley. "I think they recognize that they would be doing something important for humanity."
Rab can confirm this to be true.
"I think that, like, passion to care for the people around you has definitely risen," said Rab.
She applied for Touro just before the pandemic hit, but since then, the health crisis cemented her decision:
"It reinforced my passion for medicine. Ya know, watching how much the role of a physician became vital during this pandemic, was just incredible," said Rab.
The crisis has also fueled the demand for doctors in the Silver State.
"There's a shortage in almost every doctor specialty in the state of Nevada," said Berkley.
A 2020 report by the University of Nevada and American Association of Medical Colleges shows Nevada ranks 48th in the country for primary care physicians, per 100,000 people.
That's why it's good news for Nevadans that students like Rab could possibly stick around.
"Definitely I could see myself practicing in Nevada," said Rab.
