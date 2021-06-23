LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The District at Green Valley Ranch will host a series of free '90s movie nights on four Saturdays in July.
According to The District, the movies will be shown on the green behind Whole Foods Market at sundown (7:45 p.m. until 10 p.m.)
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. No alcohol or glass is allowed, organizers said.
The schedule of movies is as follows:
- July 10: Men in Black (PG-13)
- July 17: Jurassic Park (PG-13)
- July 24: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (PG-13)
- July 31: Titanic (PG-13)
Attendees do not have to pre-register in order to attend, according to The District.
