LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment on Thursday announced that it will reopen the Cromwell later this month as the first adults-only property on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, the Cromwell will reopen on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.
The company said that the boutique hotel and gaming floor will be open seven days a week for guests 21 and over. However, guests of all ages will be welcome at GIADA, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis' restaurant.
The first standalone boutique hotel on the Strip, The Cromwell brings an exclusive, elevated lifestyle experience to the destination, focusing on hospitality, amenities and personalized service,” said Senior Vice President and The Cromwell General Manager Ken Janssen. “In line with the boutique hotel experience, we are pleased to announce that we will reopen on Oct. 29 as the first adults-only property on Las Vegas Boulevard, with a continued emphasis on our enhanced health and safety protocols.”
The move to reopen the property as adults-only comes following the announcement that Circa in downtown Las Vegas will open on Oct. 28 as an adults-only property in downtown Las Vegas.
The following amenities will open at The Cromwell:
- Restaurants
- GIADA – will be open to guests of all ages
- eatwell – will be open for fast-casual service, as well as mobile ordering
- Bars and Lounges
- Bound Cocktail Lounge
- Interlude Casino Lounge
- Drai’s Lounge – located at Drai’s After Hours
- Gaming
- William Hill Sports Book
- Player-friendly gaming offerings like:
- Single “0” Roulette
- EZ Baccarat
- 3-2 Shoe and Double-Deck Blackjack
- 100X Odds on Craps
- The Abbey, the high-limit slot area
- Fitness Center
- Fitness Center
- Retail
- Curios
(1) comment
Its a very g hettp crowd so...adults only probably means a lot of prostitutes and p imps like before. Metal detectors will be needed.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.