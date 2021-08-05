LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Another COVID-19 crisis looms, debt and bankruptcy fueled by mounting medical bills. The cost of COVID-19 can be as life changing as the virus itself.
“It’s kind of ridiculous. They send me a bill like every week… and you are looking at like from $25 dollars to $80 to $1,000 to a few thousand. The biggest bill that I got was $77,000,” COVID-19 survivor Kenneth Fuchigami said.
Fuchigami got sick in December after his wife had a mild case of COVID-19.
“I told her that I was going to give her a kiss goodbye and she was like you shouldn’t because you are going to get it and I didn’t believe in it, so I gave her a kiss anyway,” Fuchigami said.
Within a week, the amateur bodybuilder couldn’t breathe.
“I feel like I was breathing through a straw. She took me to the emergency room and I barely made it through the doors,” Fuchigami said.
Fuchigami was in the ICU for almost a month. COVID-19 damaged his lungs and seven months later he still needs supplemental oxygen 24/7. The former Margaritaville security guard, someone who prided themselves on their strength, now is in the worst shape of his life.
“I can’t walk normally anymore, like just a normal walk I feel like my lungs are going to explode,” Fuchigami said.
Fuchigami can’t work because of his health, his unemployment has run out, he can barely pay his rent and bill collectors keep calling.
“They would call and ask if I could pay and I would ask what is the lowest amount that I can pay for my bills and they are like… ‘being that you are close to $100,000, about $7,000 a month,’ and I started laughing because I don’t even have a job and unemployment doesn’t even help me anymore,” Fuchigami said.
Denise Fernandez’s husband, 49-year-old Eric Sodetani who worked at a hotel on the Strip, died alone after 13 days in the hospital on what would have been their 23rd wedding anniversary. His hospital bill is more than $309,000 dollars. With $289,000 covered by insurance, the family still owes $20,000 dollars.
Fuchigami said its humbling. The true cost of COVID-19; financially, physically, emotionally is more than he could have ever imagined.
“I’ve just been hoping like God helps me get better so I can go back to work and not have to ask anybody for anything,” Fuchigami said.
Fuchigami is asking for finical help from friends, family, and strangers while he continues to recover.
If you would like to help Fuchigami with medical expenses click his GoFundMe account.
