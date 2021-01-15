LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of southern Nevada's largest COVID-19 testing sites will close Friday.
Clark County officials said the Texas Station testing site will suspend operations Friday in order to shift National Guard and Southern Nevada Health District resources to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Public testing will continue to be available at the county's Cashman Center and UNLV Stan Fulton building sites. Appointments are highly recommended at both sites to reduce wait times. Appointments can be made on UMC's website.
County officials announced earlier this week that Texas Station would only operate three days a week. The closure of the site comes after the announcement that Cashman Center would also operate as a public vaccination site.
