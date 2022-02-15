LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 test site at Texas Station will close on Sunday, the Southern Nevada Health District said.
The other major testing and vaccination site at Sam Boyd Stadium will be closed on Sunday, Feb. 20, but will then resume Monday through Friday operations through Thursday, March 10.
Appointments for a COVID-19 test at Texas Station can be made at www.INeedaCOVID19Test.com or by calling 1-800-635-8611.
To date, the site has administered more than 28,900 tests.
The Sam Boyd site offers testing and vaccinations on a first-come, first-served basis. The site has given nearly 50,000 tests and 4,400 vaccinations since last summer at its original location at UNLV.
For additional COVID-19 resources, click here.
