LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Texas Station will operate three days a week starting on Wednesday.
Testing inside the hotel-casino's parking garage has been available Thursday through Monday, and will be available Wednesday through Friday starting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13, on a first-come, first-served basis each day while supplies last.
Insurance is not necessary to get a test from the Texas Station site. However, UMC-operated sites at the University of Las Vegas Nevada and at Cashman Center will begin requesting insurance information during the registration process, according to Clark County.
"There will continue to be no-out-of-pocket costs to patients, including the uninsured, but the insurance of patients who have it will be billed in order to recoup some testing-related costs," said a Tuesday release from Clark County.
Clark County and the Nevada National Guard are supporting the Southern Nevada Health District in operating the site. The Health District oversees on-site registration, lab processing of samples and the notifications of test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.