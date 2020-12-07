LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s been nearly two weeks since Thanksgiving and lines to get tested for COVID-19 at Texas Station are growing.
Some people are waiting in line before the testing site opens at 8 a.m.
“My guys are out here killing it. Going through and making it efficient,” said Staff Sgt. James Kenneth Brooks of the Nevada Army National Guard.
At times, the line can stretch from the Texas Station Parking lot onto North Rancho Drive, into a nearby residential neighborhood and back to Lake Mead Boulevard.
To speed things up, people waiting to get tested are urged to scan a QR code from a National Guard member and preregister for the test.
“It was pretty good, it was smooth. Barely waited in line. I had the QR code ready,” said Lisa Piroumian after she was tested.
When it comes to waiting in line, some people are more patient than others.
“Just like anything there is always going to be that one person,” said Brooks.
Complaints about wait times do happen every once in a while and sometimes people can get aggressive.
“We have had that situation out here,” said Brooks.
The testing site at Texas Station is open Thursday to Monday from 8 am until 4 pm, or until the 2,000 test limit is reached.
Brooks said the limit is usually reached by noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.