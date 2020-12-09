LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you recently got tested for COVID-19 at Texas Station, finding out your results will take a little effort.
A spokeswoman for the Southern Nevada Health District said the only people who will be notified of their results are people who test positive.
Everyone else can confirm their negative test result on SNHD’s website.
HOW TO CHECK
- Visit southernnevadahealthdistrict.org
- click on “COVID-19 RESOURCES” in the upper righthand corner
- Then click on “GET YOUR COVID-19 TEST RESULTS”
From there, you will be asked to fill out some personal information which includes your first and last name, birthday, date of test and zip code.
If you fill out the information correctly, you will be re-routed to another page with your test results.
SNHD says it usually takes between 24-48 hours to get your results, but with a higher volume of people getting tested, it could take longer.
