LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County health officials say you can report your at-home COVID-19 test results to the Southern Nevada Health District to keep track of the number of cases throughout the valley.
More than 21,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past seven days, but SNHD officials acknowledge that those figures do not reflect at-home test results.
You can fill out the information by clicking here.
