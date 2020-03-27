LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory will cut its on-site staff by 75% in the coming days, according to an announcement by Storey County.
In the announcement made by county manager Austin Osborne, Osborne said Tesla informed the county of the change to take the coronavirus seriously while attempting to maintain essential operations.
Tesla operates out of the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center (TRIC) in Storey County. Osborne said TRIC companies are checking employee temperatures and allowing remote work among other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Update on TRI and Tesla
Our EOC team and I communicate regularly with TRIC companies and with Tesla.
Tesla has informed us that the Gigafactory in Storey County is reducing on-site staff by roughly 75% in the coming days. Our companies at TRIC are taking the COVID-19 matter seriously, and regularly report to us the measures they are taking to adhere to the established guidelines while maintaining essential operations. Checking employee temperatures, creating central access, allowing remote work, maintaining workstation distance, and others are occurring.
Our grocery stores and doorsteps receive much of our food, sundries, and supplies from our TRIC companies, and we are glad they a part of our community and the vital supply chain for many others outside Nevada. We are also grateful for the measures they are taking to keep our local communities safe.
We will continue to update you on changes that occur at TRIC and elsewhere.
Thank you, County Manager Austin Osborne
Osborne also thanked Tesla for their part in the community and taking measures to keep the community safe.
