A beachgoer walks down Waikiki Beach, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Honolulu. A new pre-travel testing program will allow visitors who test negative for COVID-19 to come to Hawaii and avoid two weeks of mandatory quarantine goes into effect Thursday. The pandemic has caused a devastating downturn on Hawaii's tourism-based economy and many are hoping the testing will help the economy rebound. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)