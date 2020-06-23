LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's largest teachers union released demands for the Clark County School District to keep employees safe as schools reopen.
The Clark County Education Association, which represents 18,000 licensed teachers, tweeted a list of demands on Tuesday morning. The list included regularly testing employees for the virus, ensuring adequate personal protective equipment and medical care, social distancing and frequent sanitizing of facilities.
The following statement includes the demands that the Clark County Eduction Association is asking from CCSD: pic.twitter.com/Eq1S4kZGxI— Clark County Education Association (@cceanv) June 23, 2020
