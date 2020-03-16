LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While parents in the valley and across the country are struggling to educate their children at home, teachers in online classrooms are coming up with creative lesson plans for parents.
"Anyone -- teachers, parents, students, if they want to learn on their own... trying to get all these resources out to families to ease their minds," said Karlana Kulseth of Nevada Learning Academy.
She created, with the help of numerous teachers and parents, an online guide for Pre-K through grade 12 students called "CCSD Student Resources: Online Resources and Engaging Activities."
She also created a flier for people to pass out to neighbors, post on bulletin boards or share online.
She hopes people and businesses with means -- from printers to internet access-- can help distribute worksheets and learning materials. Kulseth said teachers are willing to drop them on doorsteps as well.
"I hope it shows-- we are not here for a paycheck. We really do care," Kulseth said.
Having trouble already, keeping your children focused at home?
"Have a nice little work-space. You can even transform your kitchen table.
What would be on a desk?" Kulseth said.
"If it's hard for [students] to go through the resources themselves, reach out to the teachers. We are online. We are answering questions," she said.
(1) comment
This is brilliant and exactly what a good teacher would do. Sure hope the unions don't shut him or her down.
