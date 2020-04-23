FOX5 Las Vegas - Pinkbox Doughnuts, celebrates "Doughnut Month" with specality doughnuts during the month of May.
All three Pinkbox locations will offer specality doughnuts on Star Wars Day (Monday, May 4), Mother's Day (Sunday, May 10) and Memorial Day (Monday, May. 25).
Each Pinkbox location is open 24 hours a day and doughnuts, which are made fresh daily, will range from $2.50 to $3 each.
Pinkbox’s “Doughnut of the Month,” Pink Panther, features a sugar shell filled with strawberry whip, topped with glazed diced fresh strawberries and whip. The Pink Panther will be available for purchase at all locations throughout the month.
Here is a tatse of other specalities to sample:
On Monday, May 4:
- Yoda – A twist on the original Pooh®, dipped in green icing and decorated as the legendary Jedi Master.
- Chewbacca – A raised bar with chocolate frosting and decorated to resemble the beloved Wookiee.
- Galaxy – A bright blue and purple marbleized galaxy frosted on a raised ring doughnut.
- Princess Leia – A white-frosted shell topped with Princess Leia face decoration and two Oreos to resemble her famous hair buns.
- Vegan Star Wars – A vegan raised bar filled with purple whip, topped with purple and silver sprinkles.
- Star Wars PEEWEEZ®– A purple Ube cake bite covered with purple and silver sprinkles.
Available from Tuesday, May 5 through Sunday, May 10:
- Mom – A pink and chocolate drizzled raised doughnut in the shapes of an “M heart” to spell out “Mom.”
- Love For Mom – A pink frosted raised shell in the shape of a heart, with the word “love” piped on top in black frosting.
- Kisses For Mom – A white-frosted raised ring doughnut topped with plaid pink frosting and “XO” gummies.
- Hugs For Mom – A pink-frosted vanilla cake decorated with white and pink drizzle and “XO” gummies.
- The Vegan Mom – A vegan bar filled with pink whip and topped with red and white sprinkles.
- Mom’s Pinky – A spin on the PINKY® doughnuts, adding red hearts to show love for moms.
- Mom’s PEEWEEZ®– Chocolate cake bites topped with red and white sprinkles.
From Friday, May 22 to Monday, May 25:
- Memorial Chocolate Cake – A white-frosted chocolate cake doughnut topped with red and blue sprinkles.
- Memorial Vanilla Cake – A blue-frosted vanilla cake doughnut topped with red and white sprinkles.
- American Flag – A raised ring doughnut decorated with frosting of the American flag.
- Memorial Marble – A raised ring doughnut with red, white and blue marble frosting on top.
- Vegan Memorial Bar – A vegan raised bar filled with white whip and topped with red, white and blue sprinkles.
- Memorial PEEWEEZ®– Vanilla cake bites with red, white and blue sprinkles.
All doughnuts will be available for pre-order starting on Friday, May 1 on Pinkbox’s website at www.PinkboxDoughnuts.com. Delivery is available through Postmates, as well as carry out at its three locations throughout Las Vegas.
