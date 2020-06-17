LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Target on Wednesday announced that the company will increase its starting wage for all U.S. team members to $15 per hour starting July 6.
According to Target, the wage increase is for all U.S. hourly full-time and part-time team members at its stores, distribution centers and headquarters locations. The company said that it set its 2020 goal of a $15 starting wage in Sept. 2017, and over the last three years has increased wages from a starting wage of $11. The last starting-wage increase was in June 2019 to $13, the company said.
In addition, according to a news release, the company says it will give a one-time recognition bonus of $200 to its frontline store and distribution center hourly workers for their efforts throughout the pandemic.
The company says that the one-time $200 bonus will be distributed at the end of July to eligible full-time and part-time hourly team members at both store and distribution centers.
According to Target, this recognition bonus is on top of bonuses of $250-$1,5000 paid out in April to 20,000 hourly store team leads who oversee individual departments in Target stores.
According to the release, starting this week, Target is also offering free virtual doctor visits for all team members through the end of the year, regardless of whether they currently subscribe to a Target health plan. Target has also announced additional extensions of a 30-day paid leave for vulnerable team members, as well as free backup care for family members.
