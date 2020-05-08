LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sweet Tomatoes and Souplantation have announced that they will be permanently closing their restaurants due to COVID-19, according to reports.
Garden Fresh Restaurants, the parent company of Sweet Tomatoes/Souplanation, on March 16 had announced it was temporarily closing all 97 of its Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes restaurants nationwide to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the company.
On Thursday, the San Diego Tribune reported that the company would be permanently, closing all of its restaurants. The closures will impact 4,400 employees, the Tribune noted.
“The FDA had previously put out recommendations that included discontinuing self-serve stations, like self-serve beverages in fast food, but they specifically talked about salad bars and buffets,” said John Haywood, CEO of Garden Fresh, as reported by the San Diego Tribune. “The regulations are understandable, but unfortunately, it makes it very difficult to reopen. And I’m not sure the health departments are ever going to allow it."
“We could’ve overcome any other obstacle, and we’ve worked for eight weeks to overcome these intermittent financial challenges but it doesn’t work if we are not allowed to continue our model," Haywood told the San Diego Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.