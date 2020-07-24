LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Springs Valley High School announced it is ready to give out 1200 Chromebooks to students ahead of online learning next month.
“We’re re-purposing them from carts that used to be wheeled into classrooms so students could do research right in their classrooms. We pulled them out of the carts, cleaned them up, bagged them and got them ready to re-purpose and deploy,” said Tam Larnerd, principal of Springs Valley High School.
Students can pick up their Chromebooks on July 30 and 31. Then again on August 3 and 4.
The school received 900 responses after sending out a survey asking if students needed a device for the school year. Half of those respondents said they do.
“It literally is right down the middle about 450 have said that they need a Chromebook and about 450 have said they are good for now,” said Larnerd.
Larnerd says all 2,600 students at Springs Valley High School will get a Chromebook. Almost 400 are already in students' possession and approximately 800 hundred more can be repurposed if need be.
“We’ve got teachers coming back on August 5th and we are going to spend about two and a half weeks getting familiar with canvas and getting set up and ready to go. We’re going to put out some tutorials for parents prior to the school year starting so we’re not just starting from scratch on August 24th,” said Larnerd.
Nevada State Board of Education member Felicia Ortiz said the Clark County School District needs about 70,000 Chromebooks.
According to Ortiz, the district only has about 12,000 and is competing with others to get more.
“Three of the other top five schools districts have decided to go fully digital. And so we are competing with them for the same devices. The reason that many of the devices that Clark County School District has on order may not arrive as late as October,” said Ortiz.
Ortiz and others are asking everyone in the valley to step up and donate what they can.
“What we are doing is trying to connect families that have a need for a device with local community members, other families that are willing to donate,” said Ortiz.
If you are interested in donating a laptop you can contact any of the following:
vgurr@federationforchildren.org
