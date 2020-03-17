LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two men entered a Las Vegas Walmart in hazmat suits spraying an unknown substance in order to gain social media notoriety, according to an arrest report.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the incident happened March 14 around 8 p.m. at the Walmart on Rainbow and the 215.
According to an arrest report, a Walmart employee called police, saying a man in a hazmat suit was spraying something into the food aisle and throughout the store. Seven customers and eight employees saw the incident. Multiple people said they were exposed to the spray.
Witnesses said the man sprayed the substance on shopping carts and on someone's hands.
Because of the current climate surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, people were alarmed and store managers decided to evacuate the store as a precaution, the report said. The store stayed closed for several hours while the store was cleaned before it was deemed safe to reenter.
No one had any distinct symptoms of exposure and no one was taken to the hospital.
The employee who called police said two men left the store and were seen leaving in a gray Ford sedan with California plates. Police traced the license plate to Aldo Gonzalez, 23, of Las Vegas.
According to the arrest report, police went to Gonzalez's house in an unmarked car to conduct surveillance. The car in question pulled up next to the officers and Gonzalez approached the police car, appearing to be filming with his phone, the report said. The report noted that Gonzalez was confrontational and didn't want to answer questions.
While officers were taking him into custody, another man on the balcony of Gonzalez’s home was recording the whole thing with his phone, the report said.
Gonzalez told police that the substance in question was water. Detectives spoke to Gonzalez's parents, who said his underage friend asked for a spray bottle before going to Walmart. The father told police he didn't know what the two had planned for their Walmart trip.
Due to the other suspect's age, he is not named in the arrest report.
According to the arrest report, surveillance video showed Gonzalez and his friend enter the Walmart and walk around. The younger friend then puts on a painter's suit, gloves and goggles. The juvenile was seen walking through the store spraying items while Gonzalez followed, the report said.
In an interview with police, the unidentified friend admitted he went to Walmart with Gonzalez and sprayed items while filming. The juvenile said he wanted to be famous on Instagram and YouTube by making funny videos and Gonzalez came up with the idea to spray things in a store. They decided to use a painter's suit because a hazmat suit would be too serious, the report said.
Gonzalez was charged with dispersing a hoax substance and burglary. Gonzalez's bail was set at $5,000 under the condition he stay away from all Walmart locations.
Court records or charges for the underage friend weren't known, as records for juveniles are not public.
