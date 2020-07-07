LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a stabbing turned barricade incident Tuesday morning.
LVMPD said the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of Thunderbolt Avenue on Craig Road between Lamb and Nellis boulevards.
Police said they were called to the area for a domestic violence-related stabbing. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Just before 10:30 a.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody.
LVMPD said SWAT and crisis negotiators were on scene.
