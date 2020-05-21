LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District launched a community survey Thursday for feedback on how to proceed with the Fall 2020 semester amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The survey was sent in a message to CCSD parents but is also open to students, staff and community members. CCSD said the survey takes less than 10 minutes and is completely anonymous.
In the survey, CCSD asks questions about how important vaccine availability, school cleaning or limited classroom seating is in considering a return to classes.
The survey also details a variety of options for a learning environment, such as a full-time return to in-person classes, a delayed start to the school year, blended learning with partial classes in-person and online, or a full return to distance education.
Click here to take CCSD's online survey. The survey will be available through June 1.
