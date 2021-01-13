LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In first findings from a study on Nevadans' attitudes toward the COVID-19 vaccine, researchers at UNR have found that 65% of the public say they are willing to take the vaccine once it becomes available to them.
The findings come from more than 5,000 residents and 1,000 Nevada health care providers who took surveys between Nov. 25 to Dec. 21, 2020. The two surveys -- one for health care providers and one for the general public -- were developed by the University of Nevada Reno, the nonprofit Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Results from the health care provider survey show that 77% of respondents are likely to take the vaccine as soon as it is available to them, and 83% would recommend it to patients.
Another finding from the general public survey was that race and ethnicity were factors associated with a decreased likelihood of trusting the vaccine -- Black, Hispanic and rural residents were found to be more hesitant about the vaccine.
A full report of the survey findings from December is available here.
Researchers and officials said they will continue to use the surveys to assess Nevadans’ attitudes, understanding and utilization of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as health care providers, medical students and trainees’ attitudes towards taking themselves, and making patient recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The surveys are anonymous, take less than 10 minutes to complete and ask questions about who the participants are and what they know and think about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines, and information sources.
For links to the public and healthcare provider surveys, click here.
Survey responses will be accepted through the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. People can take the survey multiple times as researchers want to measure how knowledge and attitudes may change.
