LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A University of Nevada Reno survey is asking parents and teens across the Silver State and would like their honest answers: Will you fall in line for the vaccine for kids? Why or why not?
The survey comes as 12 to 15-year-olds just became eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
Moderna is awaiting approval for that age group and other candidates for younger kids could be eligible by the fall.
"We are trying to get as much feedback as possible and share with pediatricians," said Dr. Mark Riddle of UNR Internal Medicine.
The survey comes as nearly 13,000 Nevada teens, ages 12 to 15 have gotten the vaccine. The figure is 7 % out of a possible 177,000 teens in that age group.
COMMUNITY MEMBERS SURVEY (English or Spanish): http://tinyurl.com/covidvaccgp
What Are Your Thoughts on a Vaccine Against COVID-19 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
