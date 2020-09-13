LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Surgeon General visited Las Vegas on Sunday, discussing the state's response to COVID-19 at University Medical Center.
Vice Admiral Jerome Adams visited UMC to meet with staff and community leaders for a discussion of the virus.
After the meeting, Adams joined UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling and community leaders for a tour of the testing lab.
UMC says they have completed 230,000 tests to date and is the only hospital testing every admitted patient.
