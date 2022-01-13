Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's vaccine or testing requirement aimed at large businesses, but it allowed a vaccine mandate for certain health care workers to go into effect nationwide.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

