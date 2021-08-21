LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raider Nation superfans "Gorilla Rilla" and the "Violator" called for positivity and unity amid the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at Allegiant Stadium that sent shockwaves through the sports world.
"We haven't missed a game since 1995. We are going to continue to do what we love to do. I hope to see Raider Nation out there," said Mark Acasio, who showed FOX5 his vaccination card.
He and his wife said they decided to get the vaccine on Friday following the announcement Monday that all Raiders fans and ticketholders must have proof of vaccination to enter Allegiant Stadium.
It was a decision he hadn't planned to make before, but decided to do so for the greater good, taking care of everyone in the stands and making sure the "blackout" happens every home game.
"This year, to unite. We will continue to pound our chests and raise our fists," Acasio said.
"At the end of the day, it's an individual choice," he said, calling the situation "a tough one" for so many fans.
"It left a lot of people out of place. What's in place is more of a personal decision," said Wayne Mabry, who also took plenty of phone calls from fellow fans over the announcement.
Mabry had already received the vaccine, and told FOX5 he lost fellow "comrades" to COVID-19. He said he feels safer having the vaccine while around tens of thousands of people.
"We are about meeting people and being around people. That's what Raider Nation does," Mabry said.
The Raiders kick off their home opener Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium.
