LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers of Super Summer Theatre announced that it will once again host performances under the stars at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park this summer.
According to a news release, Super Summer Theatre's 2021 season will kick off July 15 with "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown."
The release notes that Super Summer Theatre’s health and safety protocols include enhanced cleaning and sanitizing procedures and enforced social distancing and mask mandates in place at the time of the performances.
Following "You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown," the season continues in August with VIVA Las POPera. According to the release, presented with Vegas City Opera, this concert features hits from Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Queen, Michael Bublé, Andre Bocelli, Sara Brightman, Phantom of the Opera and more.
The season will conclude in September with Smokey Joe’s Café. According to organizers, "presented with PS Productions and featuring nearly 40 of the greatest songs ever recorded, Smokey Joe’s Café isn’t just great pop music –it’s compelling musical theatre."
Tickets are $15 for general admission for cash transactions and $17.50 for credit card transactions.Parking opens at 5 p.m. and the Meadow opens for seating at 6 p.m., according to the release.
Since opening in 1976, organizers say more than 1.2 million patrons have thrown down a blanket, shared a picnic dinner with friends, and enjoyed theater under the stars at Super Summer Theatre.
Super Summer Theatre’s outdoor venue is located at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park, just 10 miles west of the 215/West Charleston intersection or 5 miles east of the intersection of Hwy 159 and Hwy 160, just past Blue Diamond.
For more information, call 702.579.PLAY (7529), visit www.supersummertheatre.org or e-mail info@supersummertheatre.org.
