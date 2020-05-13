LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- This year's Super Summer Theatre series at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park has been moved to 2021 due to the pandemic, organizers announced Wednesday.
"It is our primary responsibility to keep our audiences, artists, staff and volunteers safe, while also respecting the exceptional theatre experience that we have worked to build over the past 45 years," said Christy Miller, board chairperson for Super Summer Theatre. "While we are heartbroken at having to cancel this year's performances, we look forward to welcoming our audiences back to the Meadow for theatre under the stars with open arms for the 2021 Summer Series."
According to a news release, the 2021 Super Summer Theater Summer Series lineup will include shows previously scheduled for 2020: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's "Mary Poppins," "Sister Act the Musical" and "Matilda the Musical." Additional show and ticket information will be announced at a later date.
Organizers said they will be in direct contact with current ticket holders regarding options and instructions to resolve existing tickets.
