LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sunrise Hospital will postpone some elective surgeries in order to allow for additional capacity as coronavirus hospitalizations surge in Southern Nevada.
According to Nevada Health Response Director Caleb Cage, hospitalizations have more than doubled in the state since June due to increased COVID-19 cases. HCA Healthcare, which operates Sunrise Hospital, MountainView Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital, said there has been a surge in COVID-19 patient volume.
While Sunrise will suspend some procedures, MountainView and Southern Hills will continue with elective procedures, according to a statement from HCA Healthcare. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Corcoran said HCA Healthcare still has the capability to handle more COVID-19 patients.
“We (Sunrise Hospital, MountainView, and Southern Hills hospitals) have the capability, agility, experience, and sufficient resources (PPE, ventilators, and beds) to manage the growing COVID-19 patient caseload," Corcoran said in a statement. "We are working diligently to ensure we have adequate capacity to address additional surges to serve our Las Vegas community and stand ready to implement these plans as needed, in order to continue to provide exceptional patient care.”
Sunrise Hospital will suspend some elective surgeries that would require inpatient bed occupancy beginning July 9.
