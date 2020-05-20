LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas celebrated a milestone this week as it discharged the hospital's 100th COVID-19 patient.
According to a news release, more than 100 COVID-19 patients have been discharged to date. The hospital said the milestone was marked by the discharge of patient Etta Williams, 71, on Tuesday afternoon.
The hospital said Williams arrived at Sunrise's ER with her husband, Michael Williams, and was admitted on May 4.
"After the difficult and heartbreaking loss of her husband to COVID-19, Mrs. Williams was a strong fighter and beat the virus," the hospital said in a statement. "Mrs. Williams, a bright light full of energy, has now tested COVID-19 negative/free of the virus and left Sunrise Hospital yesterday ready to celebrate with her family."
Originally from Mississippi, Sunrise says that Etta Williams has lived in Las Vegas for 41 years.
