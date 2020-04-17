LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sunrise Hospital and Sunrise Children's Hospital eliminated a $3 per hour bonus for select hospital workers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to hospital officials.
In an email sent to staff, Sunrise Hospital CEO Todd P. Sklamberg and Sunrise Human Resources Manager Nicole Reitz said the "current economic conditions and volume realities" led them to eliminate a temporary $3 per hour bonus for workers in the NICU and adult emergency departments.
The email said the change would go into effect April 19.
"This program was designed to be temporary and address the needs of the patients and Sunrise Hospital at the time of introduction," the email read.
Sunrise Hospital said this is the "present norm" for healthcare systems around the country, according to a statement from hospital spokesperson Marissa Mussi.
Our colleagues at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital are the heart and soul of our family. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunrise Hospital and Sunrise Children’s Hospital volume has dropped, impacting our financial sustainability. This is nothing unique to Sunrise Hospital or any of our peer Las Vegas hospitals – it is, unfortunately, the present norm for health systems across the country. We conducted extensive review of expenses and operations and had to make the difficult decision of eliminating a temporary $3 per hour bonus offered to our team in the NICU and Adult Emergency Department. In perspective, our hearts go out to the many businesses across our Las Vegas community, which have had to close their doors or alter radically their business model during this time.
-Marissa Mussi, spokesperson for Sunrise Hospital and Sunrise Children's Hospital
When asked when the bonuses went into effect and when they were expected to end, Sunrise Hospital didn't immediately respond to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.