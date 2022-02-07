LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sunrise Hospital opened its doors to two more floors for patients, addressing a increasingly urgent need across the Las Vegas Valley for more medical facilities and more healthcare providers.
"Sunrise Hospital has been extremely full, not just caring for COVID patients, but caring for our entire community," said CEO Todd Sklamberg, who said the emergency room cared for 15,000 patients in January.
The additional two floors add an expansion of the medical cardiac unit, neuro surgical intensive care unit, adult oncology services and trauma surgical intensive care unit, adding more than 70 beds.
"We will better be able to serve the needs of our community. As our community grows and continues to grow, Las Vegas is under-bedded," Sklamberg said, who also shared Sunrise Hospital is actively recruiting for healthcare workers.
The shortages affecting healthcare amid an exploding population have been brought to the attention of the COVID-19 Task Force.
"As our population grows, we've got to have more healthcare providers to meet that challenge," said Dr. Patrick Kelly of the Nevada Hospital Association during a Jan. 27 media briefing.
According to a 2020 legislative report from the Nevada Patient Protection Commission, Nevada ranks 49th for primary care providers per capita, 48th for nurses per capita and 50th for surgeons and psychiatrists per capita.
Sunrise Hospital has a job fair for healthcare workers and nurses on Feb. 18. For more information, click here.
