LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sundance Helicopters announced on Friday that it is permanently closing its tourism flight operations in Las Vegas amid the pandemic.
According to a post shared on social media, the closure is effective immediately.
"The closure is effective immediately. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a steep drop in tourism in the Las Vegas area and forced Sundance Helicopters to close for commercial tours for several months. The continued loss in revenue and lack of visitors to Las Vegas necessitated the decision to permanently close," the company said.
Sundance said it will continue to have a presence in Las Vegas to provide contractual charter work.
View this post on Instagram
Closure of Sundance Helicopters Tour Operations - August 21, 2020 Sundance Helicopters announced today the permanent closure of its tourism flight operations in Las Vegas. The closure is effective immediately. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a steep drop in tourism in the Las Vegas area and forced Sundance Helicopters to close for commercial tours for several months. The continued loss in revenue and lack of visitors to Las Vegas necessitated the decision to permanently close. Sundance will continue to have a presence in Las Vegas to provide contractual charter work. Sundance has been proud to serve Las Vegas since 1985 and we are grateful to our entire team and each guest that joined us over the years. 📸 credit @cyclic_tri_tip
