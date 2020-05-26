LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Walk-up and drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available at the Suncoast casino parking garage on Friday and Saturday.
The City of Las Vegas, Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District will provide testing 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 29-30. Identification and a telephone number for each patient are required; no appointments are needed.
Testing will be set up to accommodate drive-through clients on the first floor of the Suncoast parking garage; follow the signs. Each person to be tested must have their own roll-down window in the vehicle.
The testing is by self-administered nasal swab and is free and open to everyone, including children. Results will be telephoned to each individual (parent or guardian for minors) within a week.
The Suncoast Hotel & Casino parking garage is located at 9090 Alta Drive. For more information on testing at the Suncoast, call 702-759-1000.
In addition to the Suncoast site, the Southern Nevada Health District has additional testing sites during May-June here.
